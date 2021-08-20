Austintown Fitch grad completes mural on school in time for opening football game

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former student of Austintown Fitch High School has left a permanent mark on the school, and it’s just in time for Friday night’s home opener football game.

Last week, Aaron Chine was asked by the superintendent to paint a mural on the high school right outside the field.

Five days and about 50 hours later, the mural is now complete.

“This one from the very first phone call just, like, felt special. Everyone that was involved in it was excited about it. Everyone was open to not just doing the traditional Freddy the Falcon, and you know, having it be a little more edgier,” Chine said.

This is the biggest project Chine has worked on to date.

Though he’s painted many murals, the former Falcon says he will always hold this one close to his heart.