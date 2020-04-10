Austintown first responders help create parade for birthday celebration

Kenny Wilcox will never forget his 30th birthday, thanks to the kindness of first responders in Austintown

Kenny has Down syndrome, and his family says he just loves his birthday.

Family and friends wanted to get together to celebrate but social distancing prevented that, so members of Austintown’s fire and police departments stepped in to help create a birthday parade.

Kenny sat in his yard Wednesday next to a huge sign proclaiming his birthday and watched as family, friends, and those rounded up through social media drove by wishing Kenny a happy birthday.

A fire truck from the Austintown Fire Department led the parade with sirens blaring.

“This was an awesome turnout. It really showed how much our community can come together during this hard time for the right reasons. Than you to everyone who attended, either through the parade, emails, texts and phone calls. We love you all! Special thanks to our wonderful APD and AFD.,” Dana Learn wrote on her Facebook page.

Learn says Kenny is a 2009 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and works at Meshel Masco. He loves bowling and hanging out with friends.

Happy 30th Birthday, Kenny!