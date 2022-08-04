AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Fire Department got a big donation.

Thanks to Hollywood Gaming and Racino they can buy some much-needed equipment.

Hollywood gave the department a $10,000 check Wednesday. They’re going to use it to purchase face masks and breathing equipment.

This was part of Hollywood Gaming’s MyHeroes program that supports veterans, active duty and first responders through donations from customers and the casino.

“So we’re actually able to use this money and make sure that each one of our firefighters has their own personalized CBA mask so it’s actually perfect timing is going to a great cause,” said Chief Andy Frost.

We received a statement from the Casino’s vice president and general manager Rob Swedinovich saying: