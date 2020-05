It's located on Kirk Road and is open from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Farmer’s Market opened Monday, with a twist!

You won’t be able to walk through the vendors like you see here, but you will get to go through a drive-thru.

It’s located on Kirk Road and is open from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

When you arrive you will receive a list of vendors and what’s available. Then you drive thru and make your selections.

Items are placed in your back seat or trunk.

You are asked to wear a mask if possible.

You can also pre-order and prepay.