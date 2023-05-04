AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Farmers Markets in Austintown is ready to roll again. The season will start with one planned change and one unforeseen change.

Opening day is Saturday. The markets were on Wednesday nights in the past. The switch allows it to be more family-friendly, with crafts and story time, instead of just food. It also allows vendors to come in from farther away.

The other switch was forced by the weather. It’s too wet near Pogany Pavilion, so the market is being moved for the first week to the back end of the Stacey Pavilion parking lot, near the playground.

“We had to jump ship from the open green space, and we had to move it to a parking lot space, but there’s no bad space in the park. So we’re just on concrete right now for this opening weekend, and hopefully, by the 20th, which is our second market, we’ll be back over by the pond,” said coordinator Stacey Willis.

The Austintown Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will be held twice a month through September.

Story Time sessions are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.