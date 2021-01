AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown family is displaced after a fire broke out in their home.

Crews were called to this home on White Beech Lane around 4 a.m.

Both Austintown and Canfield fire departments responded.

Austintown Fire Chief says the first started in the fireplace then dropped into the basement causing a lot of damage.

The two people inside the home and a pet made it out safely.