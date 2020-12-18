Austintown Elementary students donate items to local animal shelters

The Pet Santa Project was led by students

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Austintown Elementary School held a holiday donation drive to help out the animals.

They started donating pet supplies in November by gathering supplies, like food. Friday, the supplies were distributed to the animal groups.

“We had multiple donations from staff, students, community members, and we distributed the items to three different charities: Angels for Animals, Animal Charity and the Mahoning County Dog Pound’s Friends of Fido,” said Assistant Principal Holly Welch.

Welch said she came up with the idea for Pet Santa back in her teaching days in the Youngstown School District.