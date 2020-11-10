Austintown dam breach leaves some neighbors angry with how wildlife was left behind

Drone video from a neighbor who lives there shows the water is almost gone and some fish are still around

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources breached the Woodside Lake Dam in Austintown.



Neighbors say they are working with an attorney and Township Trustee David Ditzler who is trying to plan a community cleanup.

“The turtles are trying to get out through the mud. The fish are flopping around in the little bit of pond that is left there. There are a lot of concerned neighbors and people that have been talking about it on Facebook that have shown up on their own just to try and save the fish,” Ditzler said.

A representative from the Ohio Division of Wildlife said they did their best to save as much wildlife from the lake as possible, but it became dangerous when the mud got too deep.

