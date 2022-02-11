AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug trafficking and OVI charges following a crash early Friday.

According to police, officers found Judith Runyon, 36, stuck in the snow after hitting a mailbox on N. Raccoon Road, near Oakwood Avenue.

Officers say she was disoriented and slurring her words. She also failed a field sobriety test, the report stated.

According to the report, officers found the following items in Runyon’s purse: Nine baggies of suspected cocaine totaling 4 grams, a vile containing suspected cocaine totaling 5 grams, a scale with suspected cocanie residue on it, a cut straw with suspected cocaine residue on it, two cellphones and $80 in cash.

The drugs were field tested and turned up positive for cocaine, the report stated.

Runyon was booked into the jail on charges of trafficking in drugs, having drug paraphernalia and OVI. She was also issued a citation for failure to control.

During booking, police say other drugs were found on Runyon in an “unknown” location. Deputies said that they would be filling an additional charge of illegal conveyance.