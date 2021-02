The court closed at noon Friday and will remain closed through Tuesday, Feb. 9

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Court #4 in Austintown is closed after an employee’s positive COVID-19 test.

According to an order from the court, the person had extensive contact with other personnel and equipment.

The court closed at noon Friday and will remain closed through Tuesday, Feb. 9 for professional cleaning and sanitizing.

All trials and hearings during those dates have been continued by the court.