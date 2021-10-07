Austintown coffee with a cop event to extend to firefighters, EMS

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starbucks in Austintown has teamed up with local first responders to spend a day with the community.

It’s taking Coffee with a Cop a step further: extending it to firefighters and EMS.

This is a day to get to know members from Austintown Police, Girard Fire Department and Lane Lifetrans. First responders say community days are so important, now more then ever.

“We need to always continue to develop relationships with people in the community, people we serve, because they don’t really know what we do and we don’t always know what they do. So those relationships are important, and you know, they can last for years once you develop relationships with folks,” said Jeffrey Toth, retired D.A.R.E officer.

The event is Sunday October 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Starbucks in Austintown.

Local first responders will be there to answer any questions or to just enjoy a cup of coffee with the community.