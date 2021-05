Vaccines will be offered during the health clinic’s regular business hours

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A private clinic in Austintown is now offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Beginning Wednesday, May 12, On Demand Occupational Medicine on Patriot Boulevard is now taking appointments to receive the vaccine.

Vaccines will be offered during the health clinic’s regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 pm. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

To schedule your COVID vaccine appointment, please visit ondemandoccupationalmedicine.com.