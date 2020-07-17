Austintown church steps up to the plate by passing out free meals to needy families

Galilee Apostolic Church members partnered with the American Legion to help out the community

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since the start of COVID-19, churches have stepped up to help those in their communities. On Thursday, a local church did just that by giving out food to families in need.

More people are back to work but as the pandemic continues, many are still in need of food.

Galilee Apostolic Church members partnered with the American Legion to help out the community.

“With all this coronavirus going on, we wanted to try and reach out to as many people as we could and help,” said Pastor Lawrence Hardesty.

Consisting of meat and dairy products, over 36 boxes of food were prepared for distribution.

As cars drove up, members of the church filled their trunks with meals.

After speaking with Pastor Hardesty, he said he can’t put into words how good it feels to help his community.

“To see the smiling faces when people get a box of food to help them out, I can’t express the joy that it gives me and some of the other people,” he said.

Tom Emoss with the American Legion was one of those other people. He describes giving back as a tremendous and great feeling.

“When you see people hurting and you see the smile on their face when you give them that box and they thank you, that’s a thrill. It makes you happy when you can help other people out,” Emoss said.

The church said this drive-thru was the first of many, with the hopes of having it continue at least once a month.