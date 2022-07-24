AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Armstrong Cable held its 10th annual car show Sunday.

The Armstrong Street Scene Car and Custom Bike Show took place at Austintown Park for a second year. People from all over the Valley brought their cars to show off and raise money.

It was 10 dollars to register a car, and there were also raffle baskets.

“Armstrong prides itself on being a local company, and we want to be part of that community,” said Greg Rhoton, Armstrong marketing manager. “This is how we thank the community for actually supporting Armstrong and the American Heart Association.”

All proceeds from the car show will go directly to the American Heart Association.