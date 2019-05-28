Austintown business afraid it won't be able to avoid Trump's proposed tariffs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Trump administration continues its trade negotiations with China, an Austintown business is hoping it won't end up caught in the middle.

"We're sort of stuck between a rock and a hard place," said Gary Yacoubian, president of SVS Sound.

SVS Sound has its U.S. home office and warehouses in Austintown. It has grown from less than $3 million in sales around the world eight years ago to more than $30 million now.

Its home audio products are made in China, where supplies are readily available.

"It's helped us to become the number one subwoofer, branded subwoofer in the world -- that's a speaker that makes bass -- and now we are in the top ten speakers, home speakers in the world," Yacoubian said.

The president has threatened to impose tariffs of 25% on Chinese imports unless new trade agreements can be reached.

Yacoubian said that kind of increase can't be absorbed.

"It stops being a business if we don't pass these costs along to the consumers."

Although companies could avoid the tariffs by building their goods in the U.S., Yacoubian insisted that's simply not feasible.

"We don't have recourse to do what President Trump is recommending that we do," he said. "I don't have a way to build in the U.S. There isn't a supply chain to support it, so I'm stuck."

Yacoubian fears if trade agreements can't be reached, his won't be the only business impacted, thinking ripple effects will spread around the world.