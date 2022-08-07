AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday.

It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items.

There were games, a bouncy house and fresh baked goods from Bacha Cookies Bakery.

Austintown Fire Department and police joined in too.

“Austintown community has been amazing to us, we have had such a fabulous support from everyone around here and we just really love to give back,” said event organizer Abby Chandler.

Paladin Brewing plans to hold more community-centered events in the future.