Austintown bikeway tunnel opens

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a big day for people who use the MetroParks Bikeway from Canfield through Austintown.

The two year construction project near the Kirk Road trailhead has been completed.

The 300 foot bikeway tunnel under Interstate 76 is now open to bicyclists and pedestrians.

The concrete retaining walls were molded and stained to appear as natural sandstone, and the tunnel was also lighted.

The project was that of the Ohio Turnpike Commission, which replaced the entire bridge.

