Austintown bakery makes big move during tough economic times

Abigail's Bakery Creations started three years ago and has moved from a 700 sq. ft. to a 3,000 sq. ft storefront two doors down

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In three years Bill Smith, owner and baker at Abigail’s Bakery Creations, has been able to start a bakery, move it from his home to a store front and move again to a larger space.

It all started four years ago when he encountered some serious health issues, which left him unable to drive, blind and with a loss of taste.

Smith said he’s blind on the left side, while waving his left hand in the air showing that he couldn’t see it out of his peripheral. He continued to say he loses complete vision once every two months.

“I figured I’d start baking some cookies,” Smith said. “This all started with a couple cookies for my neighbors, walking around the neighborhood and handing out free cookies.”

Fast forward, he’s moved from a 700 sq. ft. building into a 3,000 sq. ft. building with a drive-thru, open floor plan for distanced seating and a bigger kitchen. It wasn’t a planned move, especially during the pandemic, but the opportunity presented itself and it made sense to do it.

“It was a great choice,” said Smith. “Between the drive-thru and the indoor seating, we just couldn’t not do it.”

They’ve only been open for a week. The best part is that it’s not far from the old location, so repeat customers shouldn’t have trouble finding it. It’s two doors down, right across from Denny’s on Mahoning Avenue.

“Much bigger building, better parking, that was a big issue before,” Smith said. “Better seating inside, bigger space, yeah, it’s all positive.”

While Smith said the baked goods still taste just as good as they did in the old location, there have been some changes to the color scheme in the building.

Originally, their main color was pink, which was chosen by his daughter, Abigail, but her tastes have changed as she gets older and so they left it up to her to choose the colors of the new location. She ended up moving on from pink to purple with black and white checkered floors for the new location.

“We had a chance, we were moving, and thought ‘OK, if we’re going to change up some things, change up the color to purple,'” Smith said. “We gave her lots of choices, and there wasn’t any deviation, it was, ‘OK, this is the floor I like,’ and that’s what we went with.”

Smith’s daughter means everything to him. From being his interior designer, to lead taste-tester, she also inspires him to keep getting up and going to work even when his health issues make it difficult.

“It’s all about her, my whole legacy is my daughter, everything I do every single day of my life is my daughter,” Smith said.

His health and the pandemic have challenged him and the business and he credits the Mahoning County Takeout Page on Facebook with helping them make it through the spring and early summer.

“Got a lot of exposure on that page, and it really helped us get a ton of new customers,” Smith said.

In addition to being one of the only scratch bakeries in the area, he hopes to use the floor space for events such as blackout poetry, and he would like to hire someone to come in early to open the shop around 8.

Currently, he gets there at 8 a.m. so he can start baking and have some fresh goods made for opening at 10 a.m. His health doesn’t allow him to get there earlier, but he would like to utilize the drive-thru earlier.

“Nothing will be frozen, nothing will be the day-old stuff. It’ll be fresh, and you can come in and grab a nice, hot coffee,” Smith said.

“Our coffee’s also local, we’re using Marlo Coffee, so everything we try to do here is local,” Smith said.

Anyone looking for work can feel free to contact him by calling 724-931-0094. Contact information is also listed on the business’ Facebook page.