AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fire Department is auctioning off a fire truck for a good cause.

Austintown Township is auctioning off a 1986 Sutphen/Gator Pumper fire truck and the proceeds from the auction will go back to the township.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives and more, according to a release sent out.

The auction started on Feb. 23 and is currently at $4,600, with a 9% buyer’s fee. The auction ends March 9 at 12:57 p.m.

The fire truck has 32,566 miles on it and is described to be in excellent condition. It features a 500-gallon tank, Caterpillar 3208, 225 H.P. engine with turbo, an Allison MT 643 transmission, a Hale 1000 G.P.M. pump with current pump certification, and a Hale onboard generator. Also has a Ford 8000 chassis with air brakes, and the body is handmade Aluminum by Gator made for Sutphen.

The truck has been routinely maintained by Austintown Township’s Maintenance Garage. The fire truck’s tires are in good shape and paint is in excellent condition (no fading).

To bid on the fire truck, go to Austintown Township’s website and click on “auctions” at the top of the page.