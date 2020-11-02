Austintown animal rescue helps cats find homes with kitten yoga

Their idea was to offer four yoga classes where 10 kittens will roam during the class

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A fun event for yoga and cat lovers was held in Cortland Sunday evening: Kitten Yoga.

The Falcon Animal Rescue in Austintown teamed up with Lawrence Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Cortland to help shelter cats find homes.

Their idea was to offer four yoga classes where 10 kittens will roam during the class.

The instructors are donating their time and all the money raised will go back to the shelter.

“Right now, we have probably the most animals that we’ve had all year. We have about 40 kittens and 30 adult cats, so that was kind of why we chose to do this event now because we have a lot of kittens that need exposure and we need adopters,” said Shelter Coordinator Paige Kern.

During the pandemic, the shelter is open by appointment only.

Kern can be reached at 330-770-8124 or by email at pnk1317@aol.com.

More information can also be found on the Falcon Animal Rescue’s website.

