Austintown among Ohio fire departments to receive pandemic response grants

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan announced Wednesday that $240,000 in federal grants will be awarded to fire departments in Austintown, Alliance and Akron.

It is part of the 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant and COVID-19 Supplemental Program, which provides funding for PPE and supplies for first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our firefighters put themselves on the front lines every day. I am proud to help provide them with the resources necessary to safely do their jobs,” said Ryan. “Our first responders have had our backs in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, now it is time for us to have their backs.” 

Austintown will be awarded $12,426, Alliance will be awarded $177,496 and Akron will be awarded $51,227.

The grant awards are part of $100 million in supplemental funding provided by FEMA.

