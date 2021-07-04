Austintown 4th of July parade comes back with a bang after absence

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were plenty of parades happening this weekend – and one of the larger ones is held in Austintown.

People lined their chairs up on the side of Raccoon Road on Sunday. Red, white and blue was everywhere.

“We are so grateful, especially after missing last year due to unfortunate circumstances, our turnout is enormous. We are so proud to have one of the largest – if not the largest definitely in the tri-county area – Fourth of July parade,” said parade chairman Bruce Shepas.

Kids collected candy and people came together to celebrate America’s independence after missing the parade last year due to the pandemic.

“The most important thing is our country, freedom, the freedom that we can do stuff like this. We are so excited to express our feelings in our hometown, in our community,” Shepas said.

For many, this has been a tradition for years. Austintown resident Stan Linert has been coming to the parade since the 1950s. He believes that the parade shows true patriotism after a difficult year.

“Well it just stands that you’re never down, if you’re down, you’re going to get up and fight and that’s what we do all the time and we do it better than any other country,” Linert said.