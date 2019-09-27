Austin Society awarded $25K grant

The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley was a $25,000 grant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley was awarded a $25,000 grant.

The local non-profit applied for the grant through State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program.

The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley will use the money to help start up their vision for the Adult Career & Life Skills Program.

The program will help adults with autism enter the workforce and learn life skills.

The nationwide contest started with 2,000 applicants. It was then cut down to the top 200. From there, the top 40 non-profits each won $25,000.