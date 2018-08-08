(WKBN) - August is National Immunization Awareness Month and the Mahoning County Health Department wants to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated.

The annual August observance is hosted by the National Public Health Information Coalition.

"Vaccines are a way to combat harmful diseases with the end goal to eliminate the disease altogether, prevent morbidity and mortality associated with vaccine-preventable diseases, and prevent epidemics of vaccine-preventable diseases," said Erica Horner, the director of the Nursing and Community Health Division for the Mahoning County District Board of Health (MCDBOH).

The Mahoning County Health Department offers vaccination clinics year round but added two more in August.

The MCDBOH and the Youngstown City Health Department are both Vaccines for Children providers, which is a federally-funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children ages birth to 18 that meet one of the following criteria: Medicaid eligible, uninsured, underinsured, American Indian or Alaska native.

The MCDBOH is also a provider with the Ohio Department of Health's Adult Immunization Program which provides CDC-recommended, federally funded vaccines to uninsured or under-insured adults.

The types of vaccines currently available under this program are limited in type and quantity: Hepatitis A, Meningococcal, Hepatitis B, Pneumococcal, Tetanus, HPV, MMR, Zoster, Varicella, and Influenza during the Fall/Winter months.

Getting vaccinated can help protect families from others who choose not to get immunizations, according to Horner.

"The first protection is to make sure all family members are up to date with the recommended and required immunizations. When a large portion of a population is immunized, the spread of a disease is greatly reduced. This is called herd immunity which means as the number of people vaccinated in a population increases the communicability of a disease is reduced even for those individuals who are not immunized," said Horner

Families can protect themselves additionally by using good hand-washing skills, covering coughs, staying at home when sick and not allowing items that come into contact with body fluids to be shared.

Monthly vaccination clinics occur at :

Austintown MCDBOH Main Office at 50 Westchester Drive

Boardman Township Park

Struthers City Mauthie Park

Goshen Township Administration Building.

The Austintown location also offers adult vaccinations every Tuesday. If you have any questions or want to schedule a vaccination, call 330-270-2855, ext. 125.