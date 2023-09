YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Auditor has released a breakdown of property valuations and percentage increases for each municipality in the county.

Auditor Ralph Meacham announced last week the tentative market values for the tax year 2023, and residential property owners will see a county-wide average increase in value of 38%. Now, those increases are broken down by municipality.

In Mahoning County, as a result of the tentative reappraisal, Youngstown homeowners will see an average residential increase of 58%, Boardman and Austintown will see about 42%, while some of the rural townships will see ranges of 20% – 30%, as reflected in the chart below.