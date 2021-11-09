ATV passenger injured in Newton Falls crash

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A passenger on an ATV was hurt Saturday after the ATV he was riding in crashed.

The accident happened about 8:20 p.m. off of McMullen Allen Road SW.

According to a police report, the 36-year-old female driver was heading south on a trail and then went east, hitting a tree about 12 feet from the trail.

Police say the impact of the crash broke the roll cage on the side-by-side Polaris ATV.

The 26-year-old passenger suffered a head and arm injury. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.