BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WKBN) — In less than four hours on Wednesday, Brookfield Township police officers were involved in two chases.

At around 9 p.m., officers tried to stop an ATV on the road with no lights after dark. They had gotten numerous ATV complaints throughout Masury, according to a Facebook post.

The ATV led officers on a short chase. The driver of the ATV, Joseph Antonucci, was arrested and taken to jail on charges of operation of off-road vehicles and failure to comply.

Later, around 1 a.m., officers tried to stop a motorcycle for reckless driving after cutting off a cruiser on Route 62.

The motorcycle led officers on a short chase which ended in the motorcycle losing control and crashing. The driver, Cody Coxson, ran on foot but was caught and arrested.

Coxson was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Marijuana and a loaded gun were found. Charges including concealed carry, improperly handling of firearms, failure to comply and resisting arrest are being filed.

Additional charges may be filed pending investigation.