YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys focused on DNA evidence as they questioned the lead detective in the trial of two men who are charged with a Nov. 2018 triple murder where one of the victims was an infant.

At issue before Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court is why police submitted a DNA sample for Shainquon Sharpe, 25, and not co-defendant Taquashon Ray, also 25.

The two are on trial for the Nov. 7, 2018, shooting deaths of Edward Morris, 21; Valarcia Blair, 19; and their 3-month-old son, Tariq Morris.

The three were killed just after 7 p.m. in a car at the corner of Gibson Street and Pasadena Avenue.

Judge Sweeney began hearing the case Jan. 26 after a jury was picked the previous day. There was no testimony Tuesday because court was not in session.

Sharpe and Ray face several charges including four counts of aggravated murder. The extra count is a specification that one of the victims is under 13 years old.

The lead investigator in the case, Youngstown police Detective Sgt. Ron Barber, testified under direct examination Monday when he was also cross-examined by defense attorneys Mark Lavelle, who represents Sharpe, and Lou DeFabio, who represents Ray.

Barber used cell phone and other evidence to link the two to the crime, including Ray’s admission that he was in a Ford Focus that was parked in front of the car where the victims were at and also Sharpe’s DNA, which was found on a 9mm shell casing at the scene. Prosecutors said that car was to be the getaway car, but it did not start, so the two had to run away.

Although Sharpe’s DNA was submitted to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification, Ray’s never was.

Under re-direct examination from Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews, Barber testified that he did not feel he needed to submit Ray’s DNA because Ray admitted he was in the car at the crime scene and there was no usable DNA in the car that could be used as a match for any DNA of Ray’s that might be submitted. He also admitted that he never saw a request by BCI to submit a DNA sample of Ray’s.

“What’s his DNA going to do if he says he was there?” Barber asked.

However, under re-cross examination by Lavelle, Barber admitted that he wished he had submitted Ray’s DNA, but he added he was “comfortable” with his case because Ray had already placed himself at the crime scene.

Barber was also asked by both defense attorneys why he did not serve a search warrant at the 702 Pasadena Ave. home where the car Edward Morris was driving was found. The day after the killings, a man came back to the home saying he lived there and wanted to move out. He was arrested, however, and police found a 9mm handgun in a car he was driving. That car was similar to a car Ray said he saw before the shooting. The man was later arrested on gun and drug charges.

Barber said there was no evidence that the man was involved in the killings and no evidence that anything used in the killings was inside. He did say that the two murder weapons in the case — a 9mm handgun and an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle — were never found.

The 9mm handgun police found in the man’s car did not match the handgun used in the killing.

Barber also said under re-direct from Andrews that he did feel pressure to solve the case by his superiors and the media. However, it took almost a year to the day of the killings that the two were first indicted, he said.

Jurors began hearing testimony Wednesday from police Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, who is the department’s expert on cell phones. He was breaking down a chart showing locations of the phones found at the crime scene and where cell tower data said they actually were.

Testimony is expected to be delayed Thursday because of the approaching winter storm.