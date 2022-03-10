YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For a lot of young men growing up in Youngstown in the early 2000s, Deandre Johnson’s story is typical.

He grew up in a single-parent household in a neighborhood wracked by crime. His older brother was killed when Deandre was just 12 years old.

To deal with the loss, he excelled in track and football in high school.

But something happened after high school, and he is now asking a federal judge to sentence him below the sentencing guidelines on a firearms charge.

Johnson, 27, is expected to be sentenced March 16 before U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan after pleading guilty Nov. 9 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His federal public defenders are asking for a sentence below the sentencing guidelines, but because of the complex web of federal sentencing laws, the exact sentence Johnson is eligible for is not exactly spelled out in their sentencing memorandum in the case.

However, Johnson’s attorneys told Judge Gaughan their client is a devoted father to his two children, and since his arrest by city police in October, he has been working loading trucks for a fireworks distribution company and has been complying with all the conditions of his bail.

Johnson was arrested about 7:25 p.m. Oct. 2 by members of a special detail of officers in Youngstown who were patrolling looking for guns.

Reports said officers spotted a car driven by Johnson drive through a stop sign at Glenwood and West Princeton avenues, and when they tried to pull him over, he did not stop until he got to a driveway in the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue.

Johnson bailed out of the car and ran through several yards, leaping over a fence and bending down to leave something underneath a vehicle in a drive in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue. He was taken into custody after that.

Police checked under the vehicle and found the gun, reports said. In the car Johnson was driving, officers found crack cocaine, fentanyl and four pills along with $330 cash, reports said.

Johnson is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Johnson’s attorneys wrote he has never served a sentence greater than nine months and their client knows he will be serving a sentence considerably than that.

They acknowledge their client has four previous felony convictions but told Judge Gaughan Johnson has never been convicted of a violent felony. All his past convictions are drug offenses, they wrote.

They also included letters from Johnson’s boss and his fiance and mother of one of his children for the judge’s consideration.