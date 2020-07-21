Attorneys ask judge to suppress defendant’s statements to police about Youngstown woman’s shooting death

They say police took advantage of Johntez Scrivens' naïveté with the criminal justice system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Defense attorneys Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court are asking a judge to suppress statements made by a suspect in the 2019 shooting death of a young mother.

Attorneys Rachel Cerni and Mark Lavelle told Judge Anthony Donofrio that the statements Johntez Scrivens, 20, made to detectives should be suppressed because they took advantage of his naïveté with the criminal justice system and manipulated him into waiving his Miranda rights.

Scrivens is one of seven people charged with the Jan. 24, 2019, shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, in her Magnolia Street apartment on the East Side.

Investigators said Hernandez was shot because a group of men wanted to get back at her boyfriend for a robbery and shooting earlier that day.

Hernandez was killed as she was holding a baby. The child was not harmed.

Scrivens was not arrested until this January because police said several witnesses had not cooperated in the early stages of their investigation.

In their motion, the defense attorneys said Scrivens has no prior criminal record and was unaware of the situation he was in when he was questioned by detectives, who they said talked over him several times and made it seem like if he did not cooperate, things would not go well in court for him.

A suppression hearing is set for July 28.

Two others charged in the death of Hernandez have pleaded guilty but have yet to be sentenced.

Two men charged with crimes that led to the retaliation also pleaded guilty. One of them was killed in December in an unrelated homicide.

Crystal Hernandez obituary