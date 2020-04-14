Attorneys ask for reduced bond for man charged with 2018 homicide

The attorneys said Hughes should be released because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Attorneys for a man charged with a 2018 homicide are asking for a reduced bond for their client.

In a motion filed today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, attorneys for Myckle Hughes, 23, of Campbell asked that he be given a bond of $100,000.

The attorneys said Hughes should be released because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and Mahoning County.

The case is assigned to Judge John Durkin.

Hughes has been held in the county jail on no bond since his arraignment in September of 2018 for the August 2018 shooting death of Sean Bell of Youngstown. Hughes faces charges of murder, aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in Bell’s death.

Bell, who had recently graduated from Chaney High School, was found shot to death in a car on Oak Street Extension.

Police at first responded to a call of an auto accident, but when they arrived, they found Bell had been shot to death. Hughes was arrested the next day.

Hughes asked for a competency evaluation and was deemed competent in May of 2019.

If Hughes is granted bond, he will stay with his parents, the motion said.

Hughes has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday and a trial set for Monday but the trial will most likely be continued because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.