Attorneys ask for probation for Mineral Ridge man to be sentenced in federal drug case

The sentencing memorandum in the case said Nicholas Anderson was selling drugs because of a previous addiction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mineral Ridge man who is to be sentenced in federal court next week after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy charge is asking a court for probation with house arrest and community service.

The attorney for Nicholas Anderson, 33, told U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko that his client only has a prior misdemeanor conviction and he was selling drugs to support his own drug habit.

Anderson is to be sentenced May 20 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after pleading guilty in January to a charge of conspiracy to sell cocaine.

An indictment in the case says Anderson and three others were selling cocaine in Mineral Ridge between September and November 2019.

When law enforcement served a search warrant, one of the men had three pistols and an AR-15 rifle, the indictment says.

Anderson was the first of the four to have his case resolved.

Gregory S. Robey, attorney for Anderson, told Judge Boyko his client has a good job and a good work record and he attached a letter from Anderson’s employer with the memorandum. If he gets house arrest, Robey asked that Anderson be granted a work release so he can keep working.

Robey said the fact a gun was found in Anderson’s home when it was searched as part of the investigation should not negatively impact his client. Robey said his client was not legally barred from owning a firearm and he had it for protection because he and his family were the victims of a prior home invasion.

Anderson also bought the gun months before the investigation, Robey wrote.

Robey also attached letters from family and friends to the memorandum asking Judge Boyko for a lenient sentence.