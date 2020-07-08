Attorneys ask for probation for Boardman teen accused of threatening federal officers

Justin Olsen's attorney said his client has already lost an ROTC scholarship to college and has suffered negative publicity since his arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Attorneys for a Boardman teen who pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening a federal law enforcement officers are asking for probation.

Justin Olsen’s attorney, J. Gerald Ingram, filed a sentencing memorandum this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. He said probation is a just sentence because his client has already lost an ROTC scholarship to college and has suffered negative publicity since his arrest.

He is set to be sentenced Thursday in Cleveland by U.S. District Court Judge Solomon Oliver via video conference.

Olsen, 18, was arrested Aug. 1 at his father’s home after authorities served a search warrant following a complaint that Olsen had threatened June 2, 2019, to shoot federal law enforcement officers while he was online.

While serving the warrant, authorities found several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Ingram said the weapons and ammunition belonged to Olsen’s father, who is a competitive shooter.

Olsen entered his guilty plea in December, and prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge against him. At the time of his plea, he was also granted an unsecured $20,000 bond and released from custody. His sentencing hearing had been postponed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He can receive a sentence ranging from probation to 10 years in prison.

Ingram said his client has no prior criminal record and had a 3.8 grade point average in high school.

He hopes to attend college in the future but has been undergoing job training online to help him in his career field when he is able to graduate.

Because of the publicity generated by his arrest and plea, it will be some time before his client can attend college unless he takes online courses, Ingram said.

Olsen is also community minded and had volunteered in the past for several causes, Ingram wrote.

At the time he was arrested, Olsen told authorities his post was a joke and Ingram said he “has accepted responsibility for his foolhardy conduct and has maturely sought to productively alter his life’s plan.”