Attorneys agree on medication issue for man arrested in cold case Austintown murder

Samuel Legg was charged with the murder of a woman found at an Austintown truck stop, but he was found incompetent to stand trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Attorneys Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court agreed on a proposed order for a man deemed incompetent to stand trial for the 1992 death of a woman found in Austintown who was not identified until 2013.

The agreement calls for Judge John Durkin ordering that doctors can force Samuel Legg, 52, to take his medications if they believe it is neccessary.

A hearing was to be held Wednesday after doctors treated Legg, who was found in October incompetent to stand trial for the April 9, 1992 death of Sharon Kedzierski, 43, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., who was found strangled to death behind a Clarkins Drive truck stop in Austintown.

Kedzierski was not identified until 2013. Legg was not charged in her death until 2019. He is also suspected of the murders of several other women across the Midwest, and he is also charged with a cold case sexual assault in Medina County.

Judge Durkin declared Legg incompetent to stand trial and that his competency can not be restored after a report by mental health professionals who evaluated him reached the same conclusion. He was ordered to be held in a treatment facility with the hope that his competency can be restored.

A hearing was to be held Wednesday before Judge Durkin after a doctor requested that an order be handed down allowing doctors to give Legg his medications by force if necessary. However, Legg’s attorneys, Rachel Cerni and Mark Lavelle, said their client told them he had never refused any medication and would agree to take any medications necessary.

The doctor who asked for the order was to testify via video conference, but he never appeared.

After the attorneys talked to the judge, they agreed on a proposed order for Judge Durkin to sign saying that if Legg was not taking his medications, doctors could force him to take them if necessary.

Lavelle said such a request is typically handled by a probate court, but because Legg was hospitalized because of a criminal case, it was up to a common pleas judge to hear the request.