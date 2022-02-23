YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An attorney representing a man charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of ammunition has asked a judge to bar any references to a bulletproof vest her client was wearing when he was arrested, saying that her client needed it because “Youngstown is notoriously plagued by gun violence.”

Federal Public Defender Carolyn Kucharski filed the motion Tuesday before U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on behalf of Jeremy Betts, 36. Betts was to go on trial March 1, however, court records show he will instead have a change of plea hearing the same day, a hearing where a defendant typically enters a guilty plea.

The charges stem from an Oct. 29, 2020, arrest by Youngstown police in which Betts was a passenger in a car pulled over at Hillman Street and West Philadelphia Avenue for having no license plate light.

Reports said where the driver was sitting, police found a 9mm handgun, and next to where Betts was sitting, police found a .40-caliber handgun.

In her motion asking that any reference to the vest be banned, Kucharski said the driver of the car had a concealed carry permit but did not have her card with her. She claimed ownership of one of the guns, the motion said.

Betts was indicted Dec. 3, 2020, by a Mahoning County grand jury but he failed to show up for his arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A federal grand jury indicted Betts Aug. 11 but he was not arrested until Dec. 16.

At issue in the federal case is 29 rounds of ammunition in an extended magazine that was found underneath the seat where Betts was sitting. Betts is claiming he did not knowingly possess that ammunition, and because of that, he is not guilty.

Kucharski said in her motion that if prosecutors were allowed to mention the vest, jurors could imply that he was wearing the vest because he needed to protect himself from being involved in illegal activity.

Wearing body armor is not illegal and Kucharski said her client told police when he was stopped he “had it for protection.” Kucharski said it is not unreasonable for him to be wearing a vest because Youngstown is a dangerous place.

To back up her claim of how dangerous the city is, Kucharski attached a copy of a July 28, 2020, wkbn.com story on how violence over the years has gripped some of Youngstown’s neighborhoods.

Betts is not allowed to have a gun or ammunition because of a carrying a concealed weapon conviction in 2006 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for which he received probation.

In 2011, he was convicted in federal court of possession of dangerous ordnance for having a sawed-off shotgun, and in 2015, he was convicted again in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.