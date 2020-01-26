Attorney speaks on Mercer County man facing sex charges

According to Parker's lawyer, Attorney Ryan Mergl, Parker is supposedly turning himself into police Monday morning

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sonny Parker, executive director of the Mighty Cubs organization in Mercer County, is facing six charges, four of them felonies.

Sharon police say they are looking for the director of a local children’s outreach program, who they say ran away as he faces felony sex charges.

According to Parker’s lawyer, Attorney Ryan Mergl, Parker is supposedly turning himself into police Monday morning.

In a statement, Mergl had this to say:

“I am in contact with Mr. Parker and have been since the charges were filed. I have been in contact with both the Sharon Police and the Courts regarding him turning himself in. “We initially attempted to do it Friday afternoon, but Mr. Parker was unavailable. I informed both the police and the court about that and also that he would turn himself in Monday morning. “That has been the plan since approximately 3 p.m. Friday. These allegation regarding fleeing are nothing more than a publicity stunt by the police department and quite saddening. Mr. Parker is turning himself in. “As to the charges, Mr. Parker is a respected member of this community who works with troubled youth and has successfully changed the negative directions of many of their lives. His role comes along with certain risks, and Mr. Parker is looking forward to vigorously defending himself against these accusations.”