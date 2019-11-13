Attorney says Youngstown officer shouldn’t have detained client

Police said a gun used in a previous crime and drugs were found in the man's fanny pack during his arrest July 13

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man arrested with a gun that Youngstown police said was stolen and used in a previous crime filed a motion to suppress earlier this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Albert Palombaro filed the motion on behalf of Lamott Spragling, 53. He said his client’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated when he was arrested July 13 in a parking lot at East Indianola and Taft avenues.

Spragling was indicted in August on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Reports said police found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun when Spragling was arrested, along with $296 cash.

The gun had been reported stolen and had been used in a prior crime, reports said. Reports said the gun was a part of an FBI investigation, but it did not give more information about that investigation.

In his motion, Palombaro said his client and another person were listening to music in his car when a Youngstown police officer approached them and had them get out of the car. He patted Spragling down and searched a fanny pack he had with him, where the gun and drugs were reportedly found.

Palombaro wrote that there was no reason for his client to be detained, and the officer never gave a reason.

An arrest report said officers were answering a complaint that someone had been in the parking lot since 2 a.m. that day, playing loud music and selling drugs. The report also said Spragling was given a warning two weeks previously in the same parking lot for playing loud music.

The report also said there was an odor of alcohol coming from Spragling’s car and Spragling and his passenger were fumbling with a fanny pack he had on his leg. The officer asked Spragling to step out of the car when Spragling told him he did not have any identification with him.

The officer asked Spragling twice if he had any weapons, and Spragling was nervous, reports said. He tried to pull away from the officer, and when he did, the butt end of the gun that he was carrying brushed against him, according to the report.

That’s when he was handcuffed.

The case is assigned to Judge Maureen Sweeney. A hearing date has not been set yet.