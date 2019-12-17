Attorney says Youngstown man needed gun because of 3 prior shootings

Barry Wallace, II is expected to be sentenced Thursday in federal court on a gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a Youngstown man expected to be sentenced Thursday in federal court on a gun charge said in a sentencing memorandum his client needed a gun because he had been shot three separate times.

Samuel Amendolara, attorney for Barry Wallace, II, 26, of Lowell Avenue, said his client still has a bullet in the thigh from one of the shootings.

Those past shootings had a major impact on his client, prompting him to carry a firearm so he would not be shot again, Amendolara wrote

“…His prior gunshot wounds led him to believe he needed to protect himself in the violent environment in which he resides,” Amendolara wrote.

Wallace was arrested March 17 as part of Operation Steel Penguin, a combined city, state and federal operation that concentrated on people known to use guns. Reports said Wallace had a loaded 9mm handgun with him when he was arrested.

Wallace is not allowed to have a gun because of past drug convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

He is expected to be sentenced Thursday before U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. He faces a sentence between 27 and 33 months in prison.

In the memorandum for his client, Amendolara writes that his parents did use drugs when he was growing up but not around him or his siblings. The family always had clothes and food and Wallace has never used drugs himself.

The neighborhood he grew up in was violent, though, and his client dropped out of Chaney High School in ninth grade, Amendolara wrote. There was lots of drug use in his neighborhood and lots of shootings as well, Amendolara wrote.