YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a former Trumbull County official has asked for $10,000 in attorneys fees to be awarded to her as sanctions because a commissioner used a degrading term for women during a deposition.

Caryn Groedel, attorney for former county 911 director Ernie Cook filed a motion Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for the sanctions against Commissioner Niki Frenchko because of a remark she made following a deposition via Zoom Monday.

According to Grodel’s filing, Frenchko made the comment Monday when Grodel told her during the deposition that she had to finish and would resume again “at a time convenient for all involved.” Frenchko then began arguing, the filing said, saying she would not appear again and that she could finish in a few minutes.

When Groedel told Frenchko she was “off the record,” Frenchko responded with the derogatory remark, according to Groedel’s complaint.

Groedel is asking for $10,000 in attorneys fees as part of the sanctions.

When asked to comment, Frenchko said she wanted to consult with her attorney.

Cook filed a civil suit last year after he was fired, alleging age discrimination.