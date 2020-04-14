Attorney of man indicted on Youngstown murder charges asks for another lawyer in case

He says there is a lot of evidence to go through and motioned another lawyer be appointed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man accused of one of three shooting deaths at a North Side club in February says he needs help.

Tom Zena, attorney for Robert Shelton, 44, filed the motion Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking Judge Maureen Sweeney to appoint another lawyer on the case.

Zena said in his motion that besides mounds of paperwork he has to wade through, prosecutors also provided him 20 DVDs of interviews and other video evidence of the triple shooting early Feb. 9 at the Brothers Of Power club on Logan Avenue.

Police said that inside the club Charles Pullen, 37, and Daniel Ortello, 31, shot and killed each other. Police have not said what caused the two men to start shooting at each other.

As frightened patrons streamed outside into the parking lot, police said Shelton shot Ortello’s brother, Dymond Ortello, 37, in front of a city police officer who just arrived, threw his gun under a car and ran away.

Police found the gun and U.S. Marshals found Shelton two days later at a home in Liberty. He was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the immediate aftermath of the shootings, police interviewed several witnesses who were inside the club in the Detective Bureau at the police department.

They also reviewed video evidence from both inside and outside the bar.