BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of groping a child last summer remains in the Mahoning County Jail while his attorney asks to have his client’s competency evaluated.

Noah Brundidge of Austintown was indicted recently on a charge of “gross sexual imposition.”

Authorities say he grabbed and then fondled a young girl inside a Boardman store in August.

His attorney says he will file a “not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity” plea.

For now, Brundidge is jailed without bond.