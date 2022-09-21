YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man accused of a downtown shooting death early Sunday morning said his client has a good self-defense case.

Attorney James Gentile also said Wednesday in municipal court at the arraignment for Johnny Serrano, 23, of Campbell, that he had had his client self-surrender to police and he also gave investigators the gun they say was used to shoot Yarnell Green, 32.

“He has been very cooperative,” Gentile said.

Visiting Judge David Fuhry set bond for Serrano at $750,000. A preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Serrano is accused of shooting Green at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Hazel and West Federal streets after an argument at a nearby bar.

Serrano was taken into custody by police Monday. Police have said there may be more arrests.

Assistant City Prosecutor Charles Mickens asked for a $1 million bond, but Gentile asked for a lower amount. He said his client has no prior felony convictions.

Serrano has two misdemeanor convictions and one as a juvenile. None of them are of a violent nature, Mickens said.

Serrano told Judge Fuhry that he is a stay-at-home dad and works on the weekends.

Gentile said he has reviewed the case file and he believes his client could have a legitimate self-defense argument.

“I think there is a good issue of self-defense in this case,” Gentile said.

Police reports said a gun was found near where Green was laying after he was shot, but detectives refused to comment when asked if that gun was the murder weapon.