45 missing children found statewide, 14 arrested in Mahoning Co. as result of anti-human trafficking operation

COLUMBUS (WKBN/WCMH) – Over a dozen men have been arrested locally as a result of a statewide anti-human trafficking operation, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced Monday. A total of 45 missing children have been found across the state.

According to the U.S. Marshals, operation “Autumn Hope” was a multi-agency enforcement operation focused on human trafficking and the location and recovery of missing and exploited children in Ohio throughout the month of October.

Attorney General Dave Yost was joined by federal, state and local law enforcement to announce the results of the statewide effort.

During the operation, 45 missing children were recovered and 169 arrests were made by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, and U.S. Marshals in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Twenty children were also located per the request of law enforcement to ensure the child’s well-being.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said several law enforcement agencies worked together last week in an online undercover sex sting in Mahoning County. Fourteen were arrested, accused of sex crimes against children.

Donald Lee

Apostolos Sisalouis

Eric Metansingh

Youssef Jabaly

Sam Lay

John Harmocy

Jarod Mills

Jason Walker

Jeffrey Cornelius

The U.S. Marshals office says during one of the missing child recoveries, a loaded gun was recovered. The 15-year-old boy had two warrants and is suspected in multiple shootings and a homicide.

Another case involved a high-risk 15-year-old girl who was missing from Cleveland. Information developed from that recovery linked her and other possible victims to an individual in Columbus suspected of human trafficking.

During the operation, the Lancaster Police Department requested assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in the middle of the night. The U.S. Marshals found the girl in Columbus within six hours of being reported missing.

An additional recovery of two juveniles occurred when the USMS Southern Ohio task force forwarded information to Marshals in West Virginia. A recovery of the missing juveniles occurred on a traffic stop after the W.V. State Patrol was informed to be on the lookout for the man and the vehicle he was driving. The man was charged with concealment/removal of a minor child in Jackson County, WV.

“My thanks to all personnel who have stepped up for this operation,” said Peter C. Tobin, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio. “These are the same personnel who hunt down violent fugitives every day. I’m incredibly proud of them and pleased that they were able to apply those same skills to finding missing children. I know Operation Autumn Hope has made a difference in a lot of young lives.”

Over the past five years, the USMS says it has recovered missing children in 75% of the cases it has received.

