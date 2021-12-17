HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The state’s Attorney General is seeking civil action to force repairs at the Coalburg Lake Dam, saying its failure would “result in the probable loss of human life or the structural collapse of at least one commercial or industrial business.”

Dave Yost filed the complaint for preliminary and permanent injunctive relief in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 9 against Coalburg Land Partners, LLC, the owners of the dam.

The complaint says numerous properties are located downstream of the dam on Little Yankee Run in Hubbard Township, including a home, children’s playground and a bridge. Yost alleges that the dam’s owners have failed to comply with orders to repair it issued in 2020.

Issues were first noted after an inspection on November 21, 2019, according to the complaint. Among the inspection’s findings were that there was seepage under the embankment that could cause damage to the structure, and the dam was found unable to contain a flood in severe weather circumstances.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Water Resources ordered the company to remove trees and brush from the dam and spillway on June 30, 2020. The owners were also required to submit a plan in order to be in full compliance by Dec. 15, 2021.

According to the complaint, the owners did clear a portion of the brush but did not comply with all of the orders in the timeline given and did not formally appeal them, making them binding.

The state is now seeking enforcement of the Division of Water Resources’ order to bring the dam into compliance while asking the defendant to pay all costs, civil penalties and other relief deemed appropriate.

No rulings have been made in the case yet.