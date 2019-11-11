Attorney for Youngstown woman in drug case says she was ‘in over her head’

The woman is accused of selling drugs in Ohio and Pennsylvania

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An attorney for a woman expected to be sentenced this week in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio in two separate drug cases said she “was clearly in over her head” when trying to distribute cocaine.

Robert Duffrin, attorney for Sayida Sow, aka Tina Robertson, 47, said she became involved in the drug business when she tried to find a way out of debt after she stopped working at a local nightclub.

Sow was accused of selling powder and crack cocaine from August 2017 to June 2018 in Youngstown while also supplying cocaine for others to sell in Western Pennsylvania. She was one of eight people charged in that case.

In the other case, Sow was accused of selling cocaine in Youngstown and Warren with two other people from December 2017 to May of 2018.

Sow pleaded to two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. She will be sentenced Thursday by U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster.

In a sentencing memorandum, Duffrin said the people who gave her the cocaine to sell were old friends, and she became involved because she saw it as a way to get out of debt.

Dow had no criminal record until her involvement in this case, Duffrin wrote. She also has two daughters and is helping to raise her sister’s children as well as her grandchildren, Duffrin wrote.

Duffrin supplied letters to the judge from people who wrote about Dow’s work in the community, including a project where she helped raise money for Christmas presents for kids whose parents had died, were absent or imprisoned.

Duffrin said an appropriate sentence for Sow would be two years in prison.