Attorney for Youngstown threat suspect asks for mental health evaluation of his client

Dion Taylor was indicted in federal court for threatening to blow up several buildings in early December

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man accused of threatening to blow up several downtown buildings is asking for a mental health evaluation for his client.

Nathan A. Ray filed the motion Monday on behalf of his client, Dion Taylor, 25, who was arrested by city police Dec. Dec. 2.

Taylor’s case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury but he was instead indicted Jan. 15 by a grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on one count of willfully making a threat

Taylor is accused of threatening to blow up several downtown buildings. He was spotted by police a short time after walking on the Marshall Street Bridge. When police checked his phone, it showed that he had called 911 at the same time that the threats were made.

In his motion, Ray writes that based on his contact with Taylor, he believes that his client may not be competent to stand trial.

Ray also wrote that Ray has received past treatment that would indicate his client’s competency is in question, but he did not mention what that treatment was.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Christopher J. Boyko.