YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man accused of supplying alcohol and drugs to minors before sexually abusing them has asked for a mental health evaluation for his client and also filed a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Attorney Tom Zena filed both requests in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on behalf of Michael Van Horn, 36, of Sebring.

Van Horn and his wife Kara Van Horn, 32, were indicted in March of 2022 on charges that they supplied alcohol and drugs to minors and that Michael Van Horn then had sex with one of the minors.

In February, a superseding indictment was filed charging Michael Van Horn with eight new counts of rape. The superseding indictment alleges there is another victim.

Van Horn also faces several counts of corrupting another with drugs. The rape charges carry a possible life sentence if convicted,

Van Horn has a motion hearing July 27 before Judge John Durkin and an Aug. 28 trial date, according to court records.

Kara Van Horn faces charges of corrupting another with drugs, child endangering and failure to comply with alcohol or drug laws. An additional child endangering count was added when the superseding indictment was issued.

Kara Van Horn’s jury trial is also scheduled for Aug. 28.