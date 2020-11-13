Attorney for local robbery suspect says client should get lenient sentence due to upbringing

Attorney David Betras said Melvin Jackson, "at a very young age became a product of his environment and was not able to escape."

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a father of two expected to be sentenced in federal court for a series of robberies says his client deserves a sentence on the low end of the sentencing guidelines because of mental health issues associated with his upbringing.

David Betras also told U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio that Melvin Jackson, 18, “at a very young age became a product of his environment and was not able to escape.”

Jackson pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to three counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery and two counts of using, carrying or brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Sentencing is set for Wednesday via video conferencing before Judge Pearson.

Jackson pleaded guilty to a Dec. 17 robbery of a Speedway on East Midlothian Boulevard in Boardman; a December 19 robbery of a Subway across the street in Youngstown; and a Dec. 21 robbery at a Kwik Fill on Youngstown-Poland Road in Struthers.

The firearms counts are for the first two robberies.

A criminal complaint was first filed in January against Jackson and Edgar Ramirez, 22, also of Youngstown.

The two were able to be charged federally because the stores sell goods “shipped by interstate,” and the stores were forced to close for periods of time after the robberies.

An affidavit in the case said Jackson confessed to taking part in seven robberies in Youngstown dating back to October.

Investigators were able to find clothes and shoes both men wore during the robberies and two separate firearms as well, the affidavit said.

Ramirez pleaded guilty Sept. 10, court records show. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 24.

Betras wrote that his client grew up in a housing project in the city riddled with drug use and violence, and he served time at the age of 16 in the Department of Youth Services, which kept him from graduating from high school.

Jackson was diagnosed with anxiety and depression while he was in DYS and told a psychiatrist he heard voices, could not sleep and had nightmares about dead people, Betras wrote.

He has never had a job because of inability to graduate from high school and his juvenile criminal record, Betras wrote. Jackson also helped investigators when he was arrested, Betras wrote.

“A lower sentence will allow Mr. Jackson to do the time he is required to serve but also allow him to re-enter society, correct his wrongs, and raise his family,” Betras wrote.

It is not clear what sentence federal prosecutors are recommending. The memorandum does not spell that out nor what calculations were used to determine an appropriate sentence. However, federal sentencings typically have no probation or early release date.