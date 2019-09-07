Attorney downplays charges against man accused threatening Jewish Community Center

Local News

Federal agents found weapons and anti-Semitic information during a search of Reardon's home

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police arrested a man in New Middletown Saturday that they said made a perceived threat toward a local Jewish Community Center.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – An attorney for the man accused of making threats against an Ohio Jewish community center says the case is “completely fictional.”

The Tribune Chronicle reports 20-year-old James Reardon, of New Middletown, was arraigned Friday in federal court in Youngstown. Reardon was charged last month with transmitting threatening communications.

Authorities say a video Reardon made includes sirens blaring, Reardon shooting a rifle and is captioned: “The police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

Defense attorney Ross Smith said Friday that Reardon was at a shooting range, not the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, when he made the video.

Federal agents found weapons and anti-Semitic information during a search of Reardon’s home.

An assistant U.S. Attorney declined to comment about Smith’s remarks.

Information from: The Tribune Chronicle, http://www.tribtoday.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com