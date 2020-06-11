Attorney asks judge to toss evidence in case against driver of fatal Canfield crash, accused of leaving the scene

Instead of reporting the crash, Malvasi is accused of walking to his home and enlisting the aid of his father to transport his passenger to get medical treatment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Judge Maureen Sweeney is expected to rule after the attorney of a man accused of causing a fatal Canfield crash and then leaving the scene asked for some of the evidence to be tossed.

Judge Sweeney held a suppression hearing Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Michael Malvasi, Jr. 29, of Canfield, who faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, for the November 2017 crash that killed Ryan Lanzo, 23.



Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Malvasi was driving a Mercedes SUV that failed to negotiate a curve on Shields Road and crashed.

Instead of reporting the crash, Malvasi is accused of walking to his home and enlisting the aid of his father, Michael Malvasi Sr., to transport Lanzo to an urgent care facility in Austintown.

The patrol said blood tests showed Malvasi had a high concentration of marijuana in his blood.

Defense attorney John Juhasz is questioning evidence and warrants obtained when investigators searched the Mercedes, another vehicle used to transport Lanzo, and cell phone and social media evidence.

Trooper Michael Gurlea, of the Patrol’s investigative division, testified that the elder Malvasi owned both vehicles and he agreed to a search of both, giving consent orally and in written form.

Gurlea also said an unknown informant gave information to Canfield police about a Snapchat account belonging to Malvasi that may have information about the accident.

Gurlea acknowledged under cross-examination that he could not testify as to how reliable the informant was because he did not participate in interviews with the informant, but he did say the informant knows Malvasi.

Two other troopers also testified in the hearing.